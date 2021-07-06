Tipperary hotels welcome easing of wedding restrictions

As some restrictions lifted this week, the number of guests allowed at weddings has now gone up from 25 to 50, set to rise to 100 in August.

Wedding planners and couples alike have said that the uncertainty has made planning a wedding very challenging.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Wedding Coordinator with the Clonmel Park Hotel, Laura Jones said it has been very hard on people.

“A lot of couples have been quite disappointed with the short notice with changes and things like that.

“Couples plan a year, a year and a half out, even two years on some occasions and they’d have their invitations ordered, they’d be planning away, looking at their musical entertainment and things like that.

“Then with the number reductions and various restrictions, certain things can’t happen, so the planning has been up and down.

“Numbers have varied from 6 to 25, now to 50, so it does have a different impact for couples and what they’re allowed to have on their special day.”

Laura added that the increase in numbers now means that couples can have their extended family or friends, instead of just their immediate family in most cases when numbers were at 25.