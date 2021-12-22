Tipp vaccination rates among highest in the country

Public health bodies in the Mid-West and South-East are urging the people of Tipperary to limit social activity over Christmas, and get a Covid-19 vaccine.

The local HSE organisations, covering north and south Tipperary, have issued advice and an outline of the current vaccination rates in each county.

Vaccine uptake in Tipperary remains very high, according to the HSE, with 98.3 percent of people 18 years and older fully vaccinated.

That figure drops slightly to 96.1 percent, when over 12s in Tipp are included.

In comparison, 99.9 percent of over 18s in Carlow and Waterford are fully vaccinated, while Kilkenny is the lowest in the South-East at 91.5 percent.

The Department of Public Health South-East and their counterparts in the Mid-West are urging everyone eligible to get a Covid-19 booster, or to get their first dose if not already done so.

Public health experts forecast a significant increase in infections due to Christmas social activity and the Omicron variant.