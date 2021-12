Over €1 million was spent by local authorities in Munster on tackling Covid for Travellers over an 18 month period.

The Irish Examiner reports that the money was spent on securing additional caravans, providing isolation units, extra toilet facilities and sanitisation products.

Tipperary County Council spent around €142,000 last year on measures to assist Travellers in tackling Covid-19. The local authority spent a similar amount this year.