Staines: Irish death rates were impacted by Covid-19

A health expert says deaths rates did rise in Ireland as a result of Covid-19.

A new report shows that Ireland was one of nine OECD countries to avoid excess deaths during the core pandemic years of 2020 to 2022

Professor of Health Systems in the School of Nursing in DCU, Anthony Staines says this is a headline figure measured against the expected death rate due to the age of our population.

Professor Staines has told Tipp Today that Irish people are generally living longer due to medical advances and other factors but Covid had a huge effect on that.