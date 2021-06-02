Further reduction in numbers claiming PUP in Tipperary

The number of Tipperary recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has shown another marked decline this week.

7,648 people in the Premier County are receiving the PUP this week, down almost 800 or over nine percent on last week’s total.

Just under 25,000 fewer people are receiving the PUP across the country this week as more sectors of the economy reopen.

Just under 310,000 people are getting the State support this week – over 90,000 of those working in the Accommodation and Food Service sector.