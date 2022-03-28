Public health specialist expects Covid cases to continue rising

We can expect to see high numbers of Covid cases in the Midwest region over the next few weeks.

That’s according to Dr. Rose Fitzgerald, a specialist in Public Health Medicine.

In the past two weeks, positive Covid cases in the Midwest region have almost doubled.

Dr. Fitzgerald says numbers in North Tipp, Limerick and Clare could continue to trend upwards for another few weeks.

“I suppose certainly there is a risk of numbers continuing to be high.

“People have socialised quite a bit, we had a four day bank holiday weekend essentially so people tended to socialise quite a bit.

“That’s one of the reasons why we are now seeing high numbers.

“I think we will continue to see high numbers over the next couple of weeks.”