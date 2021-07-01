North Tipp records lowest number of Covid cases in Mid West

The Department of Public Health Mid-West says it recorded a “very small number” of Covid-19 cases among Leaving Cert students over the course of the exams.

The Leaving Cert ended this week and public health teams covering north Tipperary, Limerick and Clare are thanking the secondary school community and families for limiting the spread of the virus.

Public Health Mid-West say that infection levels in the region have dropped since the start of June, but insist the rate remains too high for the population to relax efforts.

In the fortnight up to June 29th, there were 29 Covid cases in north Tipperary, compared to 331 in Limerick and 80 in Clare.