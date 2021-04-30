Nenagh among highest Covid infection rates in the country

The Nenagh Local Electoral Area had the third highest Covid-19 infection rate in the country over the last fortnight.

Latest figures reveal the scale of the recent outbreak in Nenagh, with 96 cases reported in the area in the 14 days up until Monday midnight.

That gives the area a rate of 449 cases per 100,000 people, a figure only surpassed by the Milford and Letterkenny areas in Donegal.

By comparison, three areas in Tipperary have infection rates below 50 cases per 100,000 people – Thurles, Cashel-Tipperary and Carrick-on-Suir.

Nenagh: 96 (new cases) / 449 (cases per 100,000 people)

Newport: 45 / 275

Roscrea-Templemore: 17 / 102

Cahir: 15 / 102

Clonmel: 13 / 53

Thurles: 9 / 46

Cashel-Tipperary: 10 / 36

Carrick-on-Suir: <5 / <5