Local vintners push for July 1st reopening for indoor hospitality

The Chair of the Vintners Federation in Tipperary says he can see no reason why indoor hospitality shouldn’t reopen on July 1st.

Clonmel publican Richie Gleeson is echoing the views of the national Vintners group in calling for pubs and restaurants to be allowed welcome customers indoors from the start of July.

The Government is expected to make a decision on Friday about a timeline for reopening all hospitality, aviation and public events.

Richie Gleeson believes the current trends should allow for the reopening of indoor pubs on July 1st.

“I don’t see why not – things are moving at the right pace. Vaccinations are happening and while not everyone is happy with the rollout it is happening and they are effective.”

“Hospital numbers are down and the numbers in ICU and deaths – everything is going in the right direction thank God and we’re all delighted with that and plans have to be made.”