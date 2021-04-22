Local vaccination programme steps up a gear

Vaccination of people in the 65-69 year old cohort will begin at the Clonmel Park Hotel this morning.

The vaccination centre had been used in a smaller capacity in recent weeks for vaccination of some healthcare workers and others in vulnerable groups.

However, this morning it’ll join Tipperary’s other vaccination centre in Nenagh in opening its doors to the cohort of those between 65 and 69.

All five centres in the south-east are opening this week, including at Cillín Hill in Kilkenny and the Waterford IT Arena.