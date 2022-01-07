Local Pharmacist says antigen tests are still reliable

A Tipperary pharmacist has moved to allay fears people may have over the accuracy of antigen tests.

Fethard based Jimmy O’Sullivan was commenting on a number of false positive’s returned from the Genrui brand of antigen kits.

These were available in some supermarkets but retailers are now being advised to remove them from sale.

Speaking on Tipp Today Jimmy O’Sullivan said it was better than having the tests give a false negative.

“I think the way it happened is probably good from a public health point of view in so far as there was nobody going out with Covid thinking that they didn’t have it. It was the opposite – they didn’t have Covid but thought they had it.

“So I suppose from a public health point of view it was the right way to happen and that people should then have confidence in the rest of the antigen tests.”