Local Garda rep refutes claims that Covid checkpoints have decreased

A local Garda representative says checkpoints are continuing during Covid.

Some people have been commenting that there appears to have been a significant reduction in the Garda operation to curtail unnecessary travel.

However speaking on Tipp Today this morning Tipperary Garda Representative Association rep Tom Finnan said from his perspective this is not the case.

“They are happening – I was on one last night. So I don’t know where that theory is coming out of because we’re policing the pandemic as best we can.”

“We’re trying to stay safe as well and not bring home Covid to our own families. We’re not vaccinated – we’re out there in the public in force.

“I don’t see any let-up in checkpoints in Tipperary anyway.”