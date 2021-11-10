Labour leader says Eamon Ryan Covid controversy casts doubt on testing process

A Tipperary TD believes that the Eamon Ryan Covid testing charade has thrown the whole testing process into question.

Labour Leader Alan Kelly believes that Eamon Ryan testing positive and then having that positive over ruled by a negative result reflects poorly on the testing regime.

He told Tipp Today that the same privileges are not being afforded to the general population and this raises some serious questions.

“Let’s just call a spade a spade, if this was any of your listeners, or indeed, dare I say, you or I, I don’t think we’d have gotten the same outcome potentially as Eamon Ryan did.

“I put in parliamentary questions when I heard this and I asked for a breakdown since testing begun of how many times this has happened every month, that they recommended a second test for somebody, because I presume they’re absolutely miniscule.

“It is very, very unusual, very bizarre.

“It was news to me and I was pretty shocked by it and from a credibility point of view, it raises lots of questions.”