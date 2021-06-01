Just 66% of Tipp people would take a job which requires them to be vaccinated

Tipperary lags behind the national average when it comes to people who would be willing to take a job with a Covid-19 vaccination requirement.

It’s one of the findings in the 2021 Employment Insights Survey, put together by Roscrea-based FRS Recruitment.

The survey discovered a general optimism for the jobs market in Tipperary with 68 percent of Premier County employees expecting to receive a pay rise in the next 12 months.

General Manager of FRS Recruitment, Colin Donnery, outlines the interesting findings when it comes to a vaccine requirement in a job.

“Two-thirds – 66% – of people said they’d be willing to take a job that required them to have a vaccination which although relatively high is quite behind the national result we got which was 90%.”

“The overall trend in Tipperary is a little bit more negative than nationally.”