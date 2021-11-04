Former Kentz site earmarked for Clonmel vaccination centre

The Covid-19 vaccination centre in Clonmel is set to relocate in the coming months.

The HSE has been using the Clonmel Park Hotel since March of this year with in the region of 54,000 vaccinations given.

It’s understood the former Kentz building at Gurtnafleur in Clonmel has emerged at the likely new location.

General Manager of Tipperary University Hospital Maria Barry says they hope whatever location they move to will also be of benefit to the hospital.

“We’re currently operating the vaccination centre in the Clonmel Park Hotel and I suppose we’re looking at developing a facility – an office block that has been vacant in town – that we would like to be able to use initially as a vaccination centre and it would also support the hospital as well.”