Covid vaccinations to continue at Abbey Court Hotel

The return of the hospitality sector next month will not affect the location of north Tipperary’s Covid-19 vaccination centre.

UL Hospitals Group has issued an update on its local facilities, which will see the Limerick centre moved from the Radisson Hotel to Limerick Racecourse.

With vaccine supply increasing, the decision has been made to open a new 44-booth vaccination centre at Limerick Racecourse from mid-June.

The existing 32 booth centre at the Radisson Hotel will initially run in conjunction and gradually be phased out.

The relocation coincides with the resumption of hospitality services on June 2nd.

However, UL Hospitals Group say that smaller vaccination centres at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh and the West County Hotel in Ennis will continue in operation in the coming months despite reopening to guests.

Between 450-500 vaccine doses are being administered in Nenagh on a daily basis, but there is capacity for up to 1,500 jabs per day pending vaccine supply and the vaccinator workforce.