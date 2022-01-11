Covid rates below average in Tipp over Christmas

The incidence rate of Covid-19 in Tipperary was below the national average over the Christmas period.

Figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the 7 day incidence rate in the Premier County was 1,227 per 100,000 of population between St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day.

This compared with the national figure of 1,366.

County Kerry had the lowest incidence rate over the same period at 884 per 100,000 while Westmeath was hardest hit at more than double the national figure at 3,056.