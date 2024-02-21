Call for efforts of Tipp GAA club during pandemic to be acknowledged

The case is being made for a Tipperary GAA club to be rewarded for its efforts during the peak of the Covid pandemic.

Senator Garret Ahearn has highlighted the great work being done by sports clubs across the county and asked for an update on when the Sports Capital Funding will be announced.

However speaking in the Seanad he highlighted the application of Moyle Rovers GAA club outside Clonmel.

“My colleague Councillor Michael Murphy has been working very hard on this project – it’s a project to do up the floodlights and to get a new mower. But the reason why I raise Moyle Rovers is because of the service that it provided the state during Covid. Their facility and their premises was used all during Covid as a test centre and most people would assume that the GAA club got money for providing their facility but they did it free of charge for eighteen months.”

“They played a key role for the community in Clonmel and the surrounding area of South Tipperary and albeit all clubs deserve to get financially supported I think Moyle Rovers went above and beyond the service for the state during that period and I would appreciate if the Minister would take that into account when decisions are made.”