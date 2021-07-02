Cahill hopeful outdoor events will not be impacted by Delta variant

Government TD Jackie Cahill is hopeful that gatherings at sports events can continue this summer despite rising numbers of the Delta variant.

The Tipperary TD has welcomed the addition of this Sunday’s Munster hurling semi-final to the list of pilot events for public gatherings.

3,000 supporters will now be able to go to the LIT Gaelic Grounds for Tipperary’s clash with Clare.

Deputy Cahill admits there are growing concerns about the Delta variant, but is hopeful that outdoor events will remain safe.

“Hopefully the vaccination will work and keep down the incidence of the virus and keep down the hospitalisations. The hospitalisation figures thankfully are very, very low and hopefully that stays the case.”

“We’re going into unknown territory with this variant and it is a worry. But hopefully outdoor events will continue to progress during the summer. You know to be outdoors is the safest place you can be so hopefully these pilot events go off without any incidents.”