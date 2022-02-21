Booster vaccines approved for children 12 to 15

Booster vaccines for children aged 12 to 15 is a welcome development as they’ve proven to be effective.

That’s according to an immunologist after Minister Stephen Donnelly today accepted the recommendation to open the programme up further.

Parents or guardians will be able to book an appointment six months after a second dose, or after the child has recovered.

Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College, Kingston Mills, says the last few months have demonstrated how helpful boosters are.

He says that those who were in ICU were largely people who were unvaccinated and even then there was a considerable reduction.