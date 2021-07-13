Auschwitz Twitter account challenges Tipp TD on Nazi Germany comments

The official Twitter account for the Auschwitz memorial in Poland has sent a tweet to Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath encouraging him to learn more about the history of the Holocaust.

When asked by reporters today whether he’d taken a Covid vaccine, deputy McGrath compared the country to 1930s Nazi Germany.

‘@AuschwitzMuseum’ on Twitter has sent a tweet to deputy McGrath’s account this afternoon, including a link to a seven-chapter online course about the history of the Holocaust.

@mattiemcgrathtd ‘Holocaust–the destruction of European Jews’

A seven-chapter online course about the history od the #Holocaust.

All parts below.https://t.co/Law3fQRRMS — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 13, 2021

Earlier today, Independent TDs Michael Healy Rae and Deputy McGrath refused to say if they’ll take a vaccine.

“That’s a question I’ve been asked but I said that’s another area of our constitutional rights – your bodily integrity.”

“We had a situation a couple of years ago in the repeal situation where the main slogan was ‘My body – my choice’ so it’s my body, my choice and it’s a matter between me and my GP.

When questioned by reporters further about whether he had taken a vaccine, deputy McGrath had this back and forth with a reporter.

Deputy McGrath: “Is that where we’ve come to now? Are we back to 1933 in Germany? We’ll be all tagged, and yellow and the mark of the beast will be on us. Lads, I’m surprised with ye.

Irish Examiner reporter: “Mattie, do you think that’s an appropriate comment to make to compare Nazi Germany to having a vaccine.”

Deputy McGrath: “If you study history, and I’m not a historian, you’ll see what happened in Germany.”

Irish Examiner reporter: “I don’t think anybody here needs to be taught about World War II, there’s no similarities….

Deputy McGrath: “There are huge correlations, exactly the same if you want to study it. Exactly the same. Restrictions of movement, they couldn’t go where they wanted to go.”