Contracts signed for Carrick regeneration plan

Front row – left to right Cathaoirleach Tipperary County Council Ger Darcy, Cathaoirleach Carrick on Suir Municipal District Kieran Bourke, Joe MacGrath Chief Executive Tipperary County Council, Declan Foley GLAS Civil Engineering Ltd, Martin Fitzgerald GLAS Civil Engineering Ltd. Back Row – left to right Councillor David Dunne, Brian Beck Director of Services, Marie O Gorman Carrick on Suir District Administrator, Denis Power, Carrick on Suir District Engineer, Ciarán O Shea Project Manager, Peter O Donnell, Malachy Walsh and Partners.

Work will start before then end of the year on a major regeneration plan for Carrick-on-Suir.

GLAS Civil Engineering will start work on-site in the next couple of months for the €2 million first phase of the plan after signing contracts with Tipperary County Council last week.

In all the 5-phase plan will cost almost €18 million with support from the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

CEO of the local authority Joe MacGrath says this is a huge boost for the South Tipperary town.
The physical works included in Phase 1 are:
– At Sean Healy Park – construction of new footpaths, hard paved areas and widening of the Suir Blueway including associated landscaping and services/utilities to serve the proposed and future uses.
– The Suir Blueway will be extended to connect to North Quay to provide cycleway and pedestrian linkages from Sean Healy Park to Ormond Castle.
– Upgrade of the Castle Street approach to Ormond Castle Park.
– Undertaking of ecological and amenity improvements within Castle Park grounds including new lighting along Strand Walk and repointing of Castle Park walls.