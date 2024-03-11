Water outages continue in Cashel area

Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council crews continue to work on repairs to a burst water main impacting customers in Cashel Town, Springmount, Golden and surrounding areas.

The utility says every effort has been made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, including routing alternative supplies into Cashel town.

Repairs are expected to be completed by this afternoon.

However it will take until later this evening for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by the outage, especially those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Uisce Éireann has arranged alternative water supplies in key locations including St. Patrick’s Hospital and Cashel Rugby Club.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure as per HSE advice.