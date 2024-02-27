US marching band make the long trek to Tipperary

The St Patrick’s Day Parade in Tipperary Town has been confirmed for Saturday the 16th of March.

It’s going ahead a day early this year to accommodate a 300-strong marching band from the US.

The ‘Marching Mizzou’ from the University of Missouri are taking part in the main parade in Dublin the following day but will be visiting Tipperary Town with eight busloads of musicians, performers and family and an articulated truck full of equipment to play alongside the CJ Kickham Brass & Reed Band as part of the local St. Patricks weekend celebrations.

Local Cllr Anne Marie Ryan says their signature tune is ”It’s a long way to Tipperary” and they made a special request to be allowed march through the town.

Most local businesses in Tipperary Town are getting behind surprise move to hold the St Patrick’s Day Parade a day early this year.

There was some opposition to the plans to close down the main road on Saturday instead of Sunday but Cllr Ryan says most people are now behind it.