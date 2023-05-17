Unidentified Tipperary remains among new database

Information about 44 unidentified human remains – including six in Tipperary – have been uploaded to a public data system launched this week.

Families of missing people are being encouraged to check if their DNA matches any unidentified bodies discovered in Ireland.

It includes details of when and where a body was discovered, if a DNA sample is available and what they were wearing when they were discovered.

Five of the Tipperary remains were discovered in Moycarkey Graveyard – according to the Department of Justice it’s highly likely that the remains originated from within the cemetery and were discovered during remedial or burial works carried out at the cemetery.

The 6th unidentified remains in Tipperary were those of an infant baby boy found in a field at Cois Carraig, Roscrea in December of 1999.

County Coroner for Tipperary Joe Kelly has welcomed the publication of the report saying if any of the details assist in identifying the remains it will be have been worthwhile.