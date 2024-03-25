Uisce Éireann say Goatenbridge works are on track

Significant progress has been made on a multi-million Euro upgrade of the Goatenbridge Water Treatment Plant.

€10 million is being spent on the works that will benefit close to 12,000 customers supplied by the Ardfinnan Regional Water Supply in South Tipperary.

Uisce Éireann is carrying out the works in partnership with Tipperary County Council.

Ian O’Neill is Portfolio Manager with Uisce Éireann.

“The water supply is up to standard but this is ensuring that the plant will serve the community well into the future.

“Uisce Éireann is currently midway through an investment of over €10 million to modernise the existing Goatenbridge water treatment plant. The water produced in Goatenbridge supplies a wider community of Ardfinnan, Newcastle and Cahir and the upgrades will allow for safe drinking water for around 12,000 people.”