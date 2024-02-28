Tipperary playground case settled

Two Tipperary women have settled their High Court action over ankle injuries they claimed to have sustained getting out of a “bird’s nest” basket-type swing at a playground in a South Tipp village.

It brings an end to a long running legal saga during which their claims were dismissed by a High court judge two years ago before the Court of Appeal ordered a retrial.

The cases against Tipperary County Council were taken by Sarah Kennedy of Ballyknockane, Clogheen and Susan O’Mahoney of Ballyvera, Goatenbridge.

They had sued over alleged ankle injuries sustained, on different occasions, at the community playground in Newcastle.

No details of the settlements were given in court.