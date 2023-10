The Rock of Cashel will be one of a number of iconic landmarks which will mark European Carers Day.

This annual event serves as a reminder of the vital, yet often hidden, work of family carers of which there are over half a million in Ireland.

As well as the Rock of Cashel the Wolfe Tone Monument, Heuston Station and Athlone Railway Bridge will light up gold tonight in a bid to shine a light on those who balance caregiving at home with their careers.