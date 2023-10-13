Tipp man completed Malin to Mizen run with broken foot

A visually impaired Tipperary man has raised over €82,000 towards the launch of Ireland’s first Vision Van by the NCBI.

Peter Ryan from Drombane completed a 586 kilometre run from Malin Head in Donegal to Mizen Head in Cork over the space of five gruelling days.

The Paralympian began losing his sight at the age of 19 and now has just 10% vision.

Peter suffered broken bones in his foot and muscle injuries on the journey

He told Tipp FM that even the last 10 kilometres of the journey was a challenge.

“You had all the morale, you had all the friends and family that were on it with me – and I crashed and burned for that last 10k. I was like I couldn’t even enjoy that, it was like the wheels had completely fallen off. All this good will and just the release as you go over the line – the last 500 metres you’re bawling like.”

You can still donate to Peter’s Run here