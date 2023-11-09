Tipp FM Top of the Pops

Tipp FM’s standing as the most listened to radio station in the Premier County has been confirmed once again.

The latest JNLR audience figures released today show that radio enjoys huge listenership with 92% of Irish adults listening to radio every week.

Listening levels to local and regional radio continues to be very strong with almost 2.2 million adults listen to their local or regional station every single weekday.

The figures show Tipp FM’s market share increase by 4.3% since the last survey three months ago.

With 74,000 listeners tuning into the station each week, Tipp FM’s Programme Director Stephen Keogh, expressed his delight, saying, “Tipp FM has continued to see big increases in listenership, all thanks our amazing team at the station and the community we serve. The figures show that Tipp FM continues to resonate with its unmatched dedication to all things local. It’s also wonderful news for our clients who are getting even better value for money! We remain committed to bringing our listeners the best local content, connecting with the people of Tipperary. Thanks for listening”

“Radio is enjoying an unprecedented boom period with continual increases in overall audience levels. The latest daily audience levels of 3.35 million represents an increase in 176,000 listeners on an average weekday, when compared to the same period 2 years ago.

The ability to access content easily and the quality and popularity of Irish radio means that this latest JNLR shows that the average adult is listening to radio content for over 4 hours each day.

The recently published Irish Audio Report which looks at total audio listening shows that live radio dominates with a 74% share of total listening. Music streaming has a 12% share of listening while YouTube Music and Podcasts have a 7% and 3% share respectively.