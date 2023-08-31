Thousands attend funeral of crash victim Nikki Murphy

The funeral of Nicole Murphy, one of the victims of the Clonmel crash, has taken place this afternoon.

The 18-year-old from Ballypatrick died last week in a crash as she went to celebrate Leaving Cert results night.

Caring, kind, loving, and a person of faith- these are the ways that Nikki has been described today by those who knew her best.

Her pure white coffin was brought to The Church of St. John the Baptist in Kilcash this afternoon as thousands lined the streets.

Nikki was an aspiring Midwife, looking forward to following this dream in the coming weeks before her life was cut short last Friday night.

Celebrant and Parish Priest for Kilsheelan Kilcash Father Brian Power also paid tribute to the 3 other victims whose funerals take place over the next 2 days, as well as those grieving in Cashel.

A number of gifts were brought to the alter to symbolise her life including rosary beads, a concertina, and a pack of chewing gum.

Among those in attendance was President Michael D Higgins, Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy and Minister for Education, Norma Foley.