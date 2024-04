Work on a leisure amenity in Tipperary has been derailed by thieves.

Gardaí are investigating after a significant amount of timber fencing was stolen last weekend at Killeens, Ballynonty.

It had been installed as part of the Littleton Labyrinth which is a joint venture between Tipperary County Council and Bord na Mona.

It was taken between Saturday and Monday last.

Any information can be given to Thurles Garda station on 0504-25100.