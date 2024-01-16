Tensions rise in Roscrea due to lack of engagement

The anger in Roscrea is worse than ever according to protesters after the events at Racket Hall yesterday.

Up to sixty Gardaí were called in to escort the first women and children into the new IPAS emergency accommodation centre at the hotel yesterday.

There were angry scuffles as Public Order officers created a cordon to allow the families through the demonstrators who’ve been mounting a blockade of the site since last Thursday.

One man was arrested and later released with a file being prepared for the DPP.

Protestors say they are determined to continue their action and local man Michael Donovan says it has only enflamed the situation.

“It’s worse now than it ever was and no need for it. If they had engaged – but nobody engaged. Nobody was willing to come down, sit down with the people here that protested since Thursday evening.

“They let this fester and this is the result. How anyone could stand over this is disgusting.”