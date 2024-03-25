Repairs to Fethard water supply complete

Uisce Éireann has completed repair works following an interruption at the Mullenbawn Water Treatment Plant which has impacted on the water supply to customers in Fethard Town and surrounding areas.

It may take some time for water levels in the reservoir to recover and for the restoration of supplies to all customers.

Crews have diverted supplies from the Fethard Regional Water Supply Scheme to the town while work was underway and to help recovery of water levels in the reservoir.

Supply should start to return to customers from around 2 o’clock this afternoon.