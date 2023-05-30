Recovery of windows may lead to those behind illegal dumping in Cloneen

The Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue has been thanked for removing dumped materials from a river near Cloneen.

Last week four windows were left at Boherboy Bridge, creating serious safety concerns due to the amount of glass that was in the water.

After struggling to find agencies to carry out the removal the local rescue assisted in clearing the large materials and a significant amount of glass, however, people are warned that swimming may still be dangerous.

Cllr. Mark Fitzgerald has praised the men who came to Cloneen and says there is some hope that they may find the perpetrators.

“The one good thing was Carrick on Suir River Rescue did manage to retrieve a label with information about the window and stuff like that, the County Council has that in possession now there was a barcode, serial number and manufacturer of the window so hopeful they might be able to track something down. They are looking into it they can’t say for certain that it will be a successful case or win or anything like that because it is in very early stages but they will do their best especially due to the nature of what happened.”

Cllr. Fitzgerald says dumping is becoming a big problem in the district.

“People over the weekend… in Fethard there were four bags of rubbish discarded at the side of the road. Since I spoke to Ali last week we have actually found out that, I am assuming it’s the same job, that further along the road there as PVC door discarded in the ditch and further along again when you go into the Mountain up into where the Coillte owned forest is there is further dumping zones and there were another 3 and 4 panes of window frames dumped as well. Very coincidental that that happened now all in the period of time.”