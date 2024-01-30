Picket remains in place at Racket Hall

No more asylum seekers have been moved into Racket Hall since the first families arrived on the 15th of January.

Locals are continuing to mount their 24-7 protest outside the hotel in Roscrea – it’s now into its third week.

The Department of Integration says it’s keeping the situation under review and may move more families into the emergency accommodation centre when the need arises.

Roscrea Cllr Shane Lee says he expects that will happen after staff have been trained up in their new responsibilities.