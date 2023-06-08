Overnight water restrictions in Rosegreen area

Over-night water restrictions have been in place in the Rosegreen area which is supplied by the Galtee Regional Scheme in a bid to maintain supply during the day.

Continued high demand for water, combined with ongoing low rainfall levels has resulted in local reservoirs depleting to unsafe levels.

As a result an overnight restriction is in place until 8am this morning.

Reservoir levels will continue to be monitored and further restrictions may be required.

In addition to restrictions at Rosegreen, customers located at higher elevations of the network in Cashel town will experience reduced pressure and/or intermittent supply. This is due to low reservoir levels as a result of the high demand for water.

Alternative water supplies are available at Dansies Shop Carpark in Rosegreen,

adjacent to Tipperary Raceway Rosegreen, at the Rockview housing estate, Deepark Road in Cashel and the entrance to Greenfields housing estate.

For more simple ways to conserve water check out the Uisce Éireann website where the conservation calculator (www.water.ie/calculator) can help people work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more.

Uisce Éireann will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie.