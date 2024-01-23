O’Brien: Not up to protestors to say who can stay in Roscrea hotel

A senior minister says protesters in Roscrea can’t expect to stop more asylum seekers moving into Racket Hall.

17 women and children are currently staying at the hotel after moving in last week under a large Garda escort.

There hasn’t been any attempt to move more families of International Protection Applicants since that angry confrontation with local demonstrators.

However, the Department of Integration is due to review that situation at some stage this week.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has told Tipp FM News that genuine concerns protestors might have are being addressed – but it’s not up to them to say who can stay at the hotel.

Minister O’Brien says the government will try to improve its communication with locals in Roscrea about families moving into Racket Hall in the future.

The Housing Minister says we need to get to grips with increasing levels of migration in Ireland and globally.

But he admits that the levels of communication with local communities needs to be better.