Nursing support needed to get young Tipperary boy home from hospital

A lack of nursing staff is hindering the chance for a young Tipperary boy returning home for a few days each week.

Since April 1st Alex Butler is being cared for in Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

12 year old Alex has cerebral palsy and epilepsy – he has also developed breathing problems, which means he needs full time tracheostomy care.

His family have been told that he can come home to Killenaule for 3 nights a week until full nursing cover can be set up at home.

This has been dashed as the nursing agency has told the Butler’s that they don’t have staff to cover the three nights.

Alex’s mother Maggie says it was hugely disappointing.

“Oh it was, it really was. It was devastating because I suppose we were all so excited just to have him at home with all of his family – with everybody here together. Even if it was only for only for three days and if the three days worked out well for him and the journey didn’t tire him too much it was going to be a regular thing so he’d come home for three days a week and back to Temple Street for the four. That was the plan I suppose, that was the test run to see how he coped with it.”

Maggie and Michael have been tracheostomy trained as will any nurse who comes on board.

Maggie says Alex would love to be back with the family after spending so long in hospital.

“Ah he misses home, he misses all the madness – he’s got four brothers and sisters and dogs and birds, the whole lot at home – so he misses all of that.

“Temple Street has been absolutely amazing – he goes to school and he has his music and he goes off for his walks – but its not home you know. Its not his familiar surroundings, its not his own room, his own family he sees coming an going, going for walks down the lane. He misses all of that and we miss him here.”

Any nurses wishing to help care for Alex can find further details here