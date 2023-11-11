Nenagh takes Pride of Place

There was Tipperary success at last nights All Island Pride of Place Awards.

The event is an all-island competition that recognizes improvements made by local communities to create civic pride in their area.

The initiative is co-ordinated by Co-Operation Ireland, Irish Public Bodies and Local Authorities.

Nenagh was nominated by Tipperary County Council to represent the Premier County in the category for towns with a population of over 4,000 people – it took the honours at last night’s 21st anniversary awards in Armagh.

Entitled ‘We♥Nenagh’ it was a collaboration of Nenagh community representatives, co-ordinated by Nenagh Municipal District, the Silver Arch Family Resource Centre and Clúid Housing.