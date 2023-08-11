NCBI opens revamped shop in Tipp Town

The National Council for the Blind of Ireland have opened its newest retail store in Tipp Town.

It’s located at the former Kingston’s Shoes premises on the town’s Main Street.

The new outlet was officially opened by Billy Shanahan who runs the annual Trip to Tipp event which supports the NCBI.

Elaine Williams, Area Manager for NCBI Tipperary Town highlighted the importance of community support to the organisation pointing out that donations will be accepted at Tipperary or any other NCBI shop around Ireland.