Minister says Roscrea protestors are being manipulated

The Justice Minister says she has to ”push back very strongly” against claims by women in Roscrea that they don’t feel safe in the town any more.

Helen McEntee was responding to a protest outside the Garda station in the north Tipperary town earlier this week.

She says local protestors are being manipulated by people who are stoking fears against migrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

Speaking to Tipp FM News at the Tipperary Chamber Presidents Lunch in Thurles, Minister McEntee says there’s no evidence of increased crime rates in areas with emergency accommodation centres.