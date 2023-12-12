Minister says new Rehab Care facility in Thurles is a huge boost

The Minister for Disability has today officially opened a new Rehab Care day service in Thurles.

Hayfield Manor will provide a service for people with a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, Intellectual Disabilities, or specific physical support needs

Minister Anne Rabbitte told Tipp FM the facility on Bohernamona Road will add a huge amount to services in the area.

“This isn’t just coming and going – this is here to stay. The capacity that’s going to be added into it in relation to new school leavers coming on board is very significant for the area.

“Plus we’re dealing with a very reputable organisation that families will perhaps have known perhaps through respite or other alternative services. So we’re not dealing with a new group either – we’re dealing with Rehab. So I’m here supporting the organisation and also saying to parents this is a really good model.”