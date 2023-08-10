Mayor says lack of local knowledge at Uisce Éireann call centre a major issue

The Mayor of Clonmel says some Uisce Éireann staff are not even aware of where the town is.

Richie Molloy’s comments come following a spate of outages and boil water notices across the county in recent weeks.

Members of the Unite Trade Union in the water services section of Tipperary County Council are currently in dispute with the local authority over the handling of plans for them to transfer to Uisce Éireann.

The Glenary treatment plant was out of action for a number of hours again last night leaving much of Clonmel without water.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Richie Molloy said Uisce Éireann’s call centre leaves a lot to be desired.

“Nobody seems to know anything. When you ring Irish Water you’re talking generally to a call centre – they barely know where Clonmel is. It’s infuriating then…I can understand for customers or people ringing in from the town. You’re kind of met with ‘where is Clonmel?’ never mind when you start going into particular streets in the town. You really feels very frustrated. Even if they had an office for Irish Water somewhere in the town you’d have somewhere to go.”