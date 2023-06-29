Major fundraiser for Down Syndrome Tipperary

Tipp FM is today teaming up with Abbott in Clonmel and Down Syndrome Tipperary to raise money to build an all-weather sensory garden for speech and language sessions in their centre ‘Meitheal 21’ in Thurles.

Abbott employees are going to run/jog/walk for 21 minutes consecutively over a 24 hour period on site.

Tipp FM’s Stephen Keogh will present his Lunchtime Show while running 21K around the specially built track at Abbott, Clonmel.

Susanna Stokes is a Speech and Language Therapist at Meitheal 21.

She explains the importance of the sensory garden.

“So if your kid comes in for therapy…they’ve been in school…they’re lethargic. They come in, they sit in the therapy room. If you meet them at their level they stay lethargic – they’re not going to learn anything. If you can take them outside, get them to bounce on a trampoline, get them to swing on a swing, get them to spin those wall panels with the spinning circles on, you’re pushing their side of the see-saw up – they reach that tipping point – and then they’re ready to learn.”

Donation page https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/RUN21