Lowry secures meeting on plans to house 400 Ukrainians in Roscrea

Minister Roderic O’Gorman has confirmed a meeting with the community of Roscrea following the decision to house 400 Ukrainians refugees there.

During Order of Business yesterday in the Dáil Tipperary TD Michael Lowry said the people of the town had been both welcoming and accommodating to the Asylum Seekers and refugees already living in the area.

However, he said there were concerns that the decision to accommodate a large number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine at the former Sacred Heart Convent and Secondary School was disproportionate to the services locally.

Deputy Lowry called for a meeting to address fears that services would once again be further stretched – something the Integration Minister agreed to.

“An further use of this will depend on our needs in terms of Ukrainians arriving in the country so we will continue to monitor that and continue to monitor the need for further use of this particular facility, but yes absolutely happy to arrange a meeting, we do our best to engage with communities on issues like this and happy to follow up with you on arranging a meeting with the Roscrea community.”

Michael Lowry pointed out that Roscrea has already played its part in welcoming asylum seekers and refugees while also highlighting some of the many issues facing the town.

“A Direct Provision centre already exists. Local factories and businesses have large numbers of foreign nationals employed. Asylum seekers are accommodated in numerous houses around the town.

“As a result medical services are pushed beyond their limit. The Garda station has been downgraded and has no overnight Garda presence. Schools in the town are already beyond capacity.

“They are opposed to such a high influx of people who have a high dependency on support services that do not exist.”