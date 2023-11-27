Locals disappointed at granting of permission for Clonmel mast

People living in the vicinity of a planned telecommunications structure in Clonmel have expressed their disappointment at An Bord Pleanála’s decision grant permission for it.

Tipperary County Council had refused proposals for the 18 metre high structure on the grounds of Clonmel Town FC on the Cashel Road.

This was then overturned on appeal by An Bord Pleanála.

Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy met with locals following the news.

“I must say they’re very disappointed with the decision of An Bord Pleanála especially taking into consideration that the Board’s own inspector backed Tipperary County Council’s decision not to allow the mast – taking into consideration you have the nursing home there on the Cashel Road and a very built up area of residents. So there’s a lot of anger from the local people and the only option left now is to look at taking out an injunction or taking out a judicial review.”

Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy says local democracy doesn’t seem to matter.

“It really does seem to be government policy to put in these masts but when its against the wishes of local people and even the fact that Tipperary County Council took the decision not to allow planning permission in this case – I think again it kind of takes away from local democracy and the local input. And the costs of a judicial review are frightening and that really puts a lot of pressure on ordinary people. It almost stops them from taking it further.”