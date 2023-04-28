Local Credit Union CEO says people can have confidence in the network

The CEO of Clonmel Credit Union says they’re more relevant than every as trust in banks dwindles.

Padraig Enright was speaking about the role that the financial institution now plays as more banking services leave communities in Tipperary.

He says that in the past they were slow to spread the message about what they can do and offer but have invested in improving that and hope to reach members from children right up to retirement and beyond.

Speaking to Tipp FM Padraig said that while there may be fears surrounding the future of banks, the Credit Union is in a stable position.

“We’re now very strong financially. One of the challenges I suppose for Credit Unions has been building those finances in line with Central Bank guidelines to make sure that we are financially strong. So there is no fear whatsoever of your business or your funds or whatever if you do business with your local Credit Union. Its incredibly well regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, really well managed and its something that people can have every confidence in in every town and village.”

Many communities across the county have seen their banking providers leave, and Padraig says they are going to opposite way and trying to further solidify their place within the sector.

He says that they had been slow in the past to spread awareness about their services but that is changing.

“Getting that message out there to all generations that your local Credit Union cares about you, cares about your community and can provide whatever kind of financial services you need. I think that’s critical and essentially we can now look after our members and people from our community for all their financial needs from childhood right through to retirement and beyond. So that’s something we wouldn’t have been able to do previously.”