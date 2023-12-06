Large numbers expected in Nenagh for Shane MacGowan’s Funeral Mass

Tipperary and the world will get to pay their last respects to Shane MacGowan on Friday afternoon.

The legendary singer – songwriter passed away last Thursday morning at the age of 65.

His Funeral Mass will take place at 3.30 on Friday in St Mary’s of the Rosary Church in Nenagh followed by a private cremation.

The Mass will be open to the public with a large number of mourners expected to attend.

The Pogues frontman spent much of his childhood in the Silvermines area and in later years in Carney. His father Maurice and sister Siobhan still live in Tipp.

A funeral procession will take place in Dublin on Thursday morning which is expect to take about an hour and a quarter.

Local Councillor Seamie Morris says a mural of the Pogues frontman should be commissioned

“I have a motion in before the next Nenagh Municipal District meeting looking for the council to put up a mural of Shane MacGowan on Emmet Street in Nenagh. I think it would be a great honour for the council to put up a mural of the world famous singer/songwriter in the District he came from.

“I’ve also asked for Tipperary County Council to pipe Shane MacGowan and Pogues music around the town all day Friday for people that are coming to the funeral.”