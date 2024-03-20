Kelly fears for future of Nenagh community nursing unit

A local TD has expressed concerns for the future of the new Community Nursing Unit in Nenagh.

Deputy Alan Kelly is urging the HSE to reconsider plans to take over the facility to ease overcrowding in UHL.

The Labour representative says the huge efforts made to have the new unit built cannot be wasted.

20 residents of St Conlon’s in Nenagh are due to relocate to the new building – however if the HSE goes ahead with proposals to use it as an overflow or step-down facility for UHL this will not happen.

On Tipp Today earlier Deputy Kelly also questioned suggestions that the unit will be staffed and operated by a private contractor for a period of 18 months to two years. He fears that it may never operate as a community nursing unit.